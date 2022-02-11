Commissioner questions city mask mandate

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) As other areas across the country and Georgia lift masks mandates some are asking what about Augusta.

Monday will mark the 112-th day that masks have been required in city government buildings.

Commissioners were scheduled to revisit the mandate at the first of the year but as cases rose in the area that didn’t happen

Now some city leaders saying they don’t see the need for the requirement to continue.

“I don’t believe in mandates. and it’s time we lift it other states you’re right they are lifting it, people are going to wear masks for the next twenty years that’s there prerogative but as far as mandating we need to let this go,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

McKnight says she will bringing a proposal to end the mandate before commissioners.