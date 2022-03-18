Augusta, Ga (WJBF) A popular Augusta park is in the cross hairs again.

Commissioners getting recommendations on what parks the city could get rid of, to save costs.

On the list Pendleton King Park.

The reasons, it’s expensive to maintain, and there is no agreement with the private board that owns the land.

But some commissioners are not in favor of ending city support.

“The conversation should surround its self in what kind of partnership the city could enter into with the trust, I certainly don’t suggest closing Pendleton King Park or back track on any of our responsibilities but making sure were working with the folks that own that property who maintain it I think that’s going to be key,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Also on the list to closed is the west Augusta Soccer Park, but commissioners saying what’s really needed is a new agreement with the private club that leases it .