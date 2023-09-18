AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) We focus on some of Augusta’s most pressing issues on this edition of The Means Report. Commissioner Francine Scott is our guest. She represents Super District 9, which covers about half of the city. Commissioner Scott talks about food deserts and what she’s doing to try to get grocery stores to come here. She also talks about the most common concerns she hears from constituents. We also discuss homelessness and panhandling. I learned a lot from our conversation and I hope you will too. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.