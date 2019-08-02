Commissioner expresses concerns with following the money at Jamestown

Both the FBI and GBI are now looking into allegations against Commissioner Sammie Sias

The former Manager of the Jamestown Community Center accusing Sias of pocketing tax dollars intended for improvements there.



City records show the Augusta paid more than 300 thousand dollars for work at Jamestown since 2007.

However city leaders are expressing concerns about the difficulty of following the money because of the lack of details.



“What’s your grasp of how the money was spent at Jamestown,are you confident the city has good records.

“So far the information we’ve received from the city gives me great pause. I’m concerned about the way that we kept records I’m hoping as we did deeper into this more information will come out,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners tell NewsChannel 6 that on Tuesday they were told a ledger containing the Recreation Department’s records of the spending at Jamestown is missing.