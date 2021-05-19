Commissioner defends Burden; chief selection process

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) There is a push now to re-start the search for Augusta’s Fire Chief.

This comes after the Vice President of the Augusta Professional Firefighters Association went before commissioners to criticize the search process and the qualifications of finalist Antonio Burden.

Despite the call for the “do-over,” other commissioners are defending the process and Burden.

“He was a great candidate I think all four candidates we interviewed could come in and do the job and do a great job, but I do have to say anyone who says that they didn’t have the same information as other commissioners when it came to this just isn’t telling the truth,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

A discussion of the search process is expected at the next committee meeting.