Commissioner calls raid on Southbound Smokehouse harsh

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A beleaguered Augusta restaurant is calling it quits, at least in the Garden City.

Southbound Smokehouse announcing it has closed its location on Central Avenue. This comes on the eve of a commission debate on suspending the restaurant’s alcohol and business licenses.

Earlier this month, deputies cited the business for providing alcohol to minors and operating a dance club without a license.

“They could have gotten together and talked and discussed it coming in there and raiding I personally don’t think that was the right thing to do however underage drinking I don’t condone that I think that they were a little harsh,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

In its press release Southbound said they’re focusing on opening a new location in Evans.