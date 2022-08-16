AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — City leaders are pushing to get to the bottom of the spending of storm water fees.

Commissioner John Clarke says flooding continues to be an issue even though the city collects millions of dollars a year for the storm water program. Clarke on Tuesday said its time for an in-depth audit of the program, to find out how the money is being spent.

“You ride all over the city, you see storm water money at work, storm water fee [sic] at work, half the time you don’t see anybody near the sign, when you do you only see maybe three people, two weed eaters and a blower, and you’re paying these people how?” asked Commissioner Clarke.

Commissioners voted to have those in charge of the storm water program present a full financial report next month.