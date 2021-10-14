Commission wants to know status of its boards

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Now city leaders are not alone when it comes to the operation of city government, they are aided by dozens of boards and authorities, now city leaders want to know exactly what these board and authorities are doing.

There are almost four dozen boards and authorities associated with Augusta government.

“I’ve appointed 15 appointees for District 3 on boards and half of them are calling me to say they have yet to have meetings,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

At the start of the pandemic last year commissioners cancelled in person meetings for the boards and authorities, but this year gave the go-ahead to start again.

So are these boards back in business and are the members showing up?

“We don’t know we hope they are but again this is one of those things where we appoint someone, we don’t always get the information on what’s going on, so this is a great time to kind of hold them accountable,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Roy Simkins chairs the Tree Commission; it’s been months since his group has met.

“Oh, it’s been over a year,” said Simkins.

With new developments the Tree Commission looks over landscaping plans to make sure the tree ordinance gets followed.

Simkins says a zoom meeting has been scheduled for next week adding the tree commission needs to be back at work.

“The whole purpose of commissions is to assist and look over the shoulders of the city bureaucracies,” said Simkins.

But there are a lot of other boards commissioners want information on; information like attendance, vacancies, and meeting history.

“I think a few of them are holding to standards but are all of them are all of them meeting these are a lot of questions we need answered,” said Frantom.

Now the full commission will vote next week to get this information on the boards and authorities Commissioner Frantom saying based on what city leaders find out some of these board and authorities may not be needed any more in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.