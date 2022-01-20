Commission votes to take meetings off in December

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners do the business of the taxpayers and now they’re telling taxpayers when that business is going to be done.

“Well maybe they need the time off, and you know if you’re in charge, you make the decisions like you want to right,” said an Augusta resident at the Municipal Building who did not want to give his name.

Commission meetings are set by city ordinance and this year’s meeting dates are all scheduled through the end of the year.

But commissioners this week voting to change city code and cancel the last three in December

“The idea is to make sure our business is conducted before the end of the year so we can show a little appreciation to staff to go see family,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But some city leaders feel it looks bad for commissioners to be voting themselves meeting days off.

I may not be able to spell ludicrous, but I know how to say it and it’s ludicrous to do that that’s just no we shouldn’t do that,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“We have the luxury of setting our calendar we also have the luxury of calling special called meetings it’s not like we’re going to go out and play and do other things,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

“Constituents and citizens of Augusta are saying they’re not meeting this month why aren’t they,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“The commission is never off the city never stops working the offices maybe closed but we work 24/7/ seven days a week regardless of if folks want to believe that or not,” said Commissioner Johnson.

But commissioners believe some time off at the end of the year will work in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Now commissioners also took off meetings last month but approved that in November.

Commissioners say it’s better planning to cancel the meetings this far in advance.