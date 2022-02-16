Commission to hold exit interview with Administrator

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Odie Donald is scheduled to give up his city parking spot February 25th but before he goes city leaders want to hold a sit down.

What do city leaders want to hear and what do they not want to hear.

Odie Donald is leaving Augusta government and city leaders want some last words before he goes.

“There’s a lot going on in this government then there was going on when he started, even two years ago said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

With Donald leaving commissioners will have to make a decision on who will take over in the interim.

“That’s going to be a huge debate on who becomes the interim,” said Frantom.

Donald hired two deputy administrators but there are issues naming one interim.

“How do you choose between the two, and what residual feelings does that leave for the one who’s not chosen,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But some commissioners are not open to the idea of co-interims.

“Honestly I’m not sure with both of their experience combined if even combined they have the experience to take over the interim position,”

Commissioners will have Donald in front of them during the exit interview.

So, will they seek a recommendation?

“I don’t think we need a recommendation from the sitting administrator, I don’t like that,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“I don’t need a recommendation from the current city administrator I think that is something we will figure out on our own to see who is best suited,” said Commissioner Mason.

Now the exit interview for administrator is something new for commissioners, the last two administrators did not get one of course Fred Russell was fired, and Janice Allen Jackson was forced to resign in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.