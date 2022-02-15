Commission to get plan that could increase what you play for streetlights

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Camellia and Huxley in west Augusta are two areas without streetlights, but they’re wanted.

On side of Camellia has lights the other side is pitched black dark, it’s been like that for years,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

In this year’s budget commissioners approved 6 million dollars in federal funds for streetlights, three million would be used to eliminate the shortfall in the program, the rest to light up areas without.

Some things our constituents want, it’s universal we’ve got to come up with a plan that’s good that’s not going to create a deficit,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

But the current method of paying for streetlights does not generate enough money to cover the cost, and now the plan to add lights, that has commissioners considering new fees.

“Somebody is going to have to pay the piper and we just don’t have the funds for on a continual basis to let it go for nothing,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Right now, if your street doesn’t have lights, you’re not billed, but one option on the table would change that.

“I know there’s been conversations around adding a streetlight fee, I’m still opposed to that I don’t think that’s the correct way to fund that,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

There may not be a light in front of my house, but If I go down the road go to shopping center there’s lights there so therefore, I need to pay for lights,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners want more streetlights but there’s going to be more of a bill to pay in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Answers on new fees could be coming soon.

Commissioners this afternoon directing the Administrator to present a comprehensive plan for the streetlight fund deficit by next week’s meeting.