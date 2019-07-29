Commission to debate ending Jamestown operating agreement

Augusta’s city leaders working on a response to Willa Hilton’s bombshell accusations against Commissioner Sammie Sias but in her letter to city leaders Hilton called on Commissioners to take specific actions at Jamestown Community Center.

The allegations against Commissioner Sammie Sias have the attention of Augusta city leaders.

“This commissioner does care, the other commissioners care the mayor cares the citizen’s of Augusta care we’ve got to address this,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Sammie Sias has along connection to the Jamestown Community Center

When the Sand Ridge community association contracted with the city to operate in 1998 ,it was Sias who signed for Sand Ridge.

“I was serving long before I became a Commissioner I’ve been serving this community for over 30 years, I’ve been a commissioner for five,” said Sias at his press conference on Friday.

Commission concerned about a conflict of inertest voted to affirm the actions by Jamestown naming Willa Hilton as manager, the idea was it would remove Sias from the day to day operations.

But in her letter to Commissioners Hilton said Sias did not stay away and just took over.

So her letter asks commissioners to stop putting money into Jamestown and end the agreement with the Sand Ridge Association to operate it.

“The Community Center’s belong, to the Richmond County, Augusta Georgia government they belong to the entire city and I think in all probability they should be ran by the city,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“So you would like to see that agreement end?”

“I would like to see all the agreements end,” said Clarke.

“Should the agreement end with Sand Ridge to remove Commissioner Sias all together from that situation?

“I don’t think so if the allegation of abuse to the kids he needs to be removed but as far as I’m concerned he does a great job with the kids,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“There’s no conflict of interest I don’t get paid I serve.” said Commissioner Sias.

Along with discussing audits the agreement with Sand Ridge community center commissioners will also discuss whether to ask for a formal investigation into Hilton allegations into Commissioner Sias, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6