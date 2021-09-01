Commission to consider removing confederate monuments

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The future of some confederate landmarks in Augusta could soon be decided by commissioners.

Last fall a task force made five recommendations on removing monuments and changing street names.

One recommendation called for the Confederate Memorial on Broad Street to be re-located to a city cemetery.

Commissioners are now scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve the relocation and the other recommendations.

“It’s past time for an up or down vote on the recommendations regardless of how we stand on the issue the task force brought back a recommendation it’s a task force we established and it’s past time to look into those recommendations, certainly I support removing the monument from downtown but again that’s an item the commission will have to decide on as a whole,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Groups have warned commissioners that moving the monument is against state law and would result in a lawsuit.