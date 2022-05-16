Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Purchasing new vehicles is routine for Augusta commissioners but this one a bit out of the ordinary as the city’s Green Augusta initiative about to get a jolt.

Commissioners set the goal last year, having 20 percent of the city fleet electric by 2030.

“So it’s definitely a step in the right direction the whole universe needs that at the end of the day and I think we’ll be a much better city as we move in that direction,” said Commissioners Ben Hasan.

The direction the city is moving, cleaner vehicles.

On the agenda for Tuesday spending 200- thousand dollars, on SUVs, that will not run on gas or diesel.

“We have five new Ford Escapes coming in, fully electric vehicles this will get us started this will be the first of a fleet of cars that we’re going to switch to,” said Ron Lampkin Central Services Department Interim Director.

The electric vehicles will be less polluting but that is not the only benefit.

“Definitely with the fuels costs we are requiring today, definitely save us on fuel costs throughout the county,” said Lampkin.

“All in think we need to do now is get a few more charging stations we have one charging station out at Diamond Lakes,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But additional charging stations are also in the works.

“We will have them located at fleet headquarters also we’re looking to have four installed at the Municipal Building,” said Lampkin.

Lampkin says if commissioners approve the new electric vehicles on Tuesday, they should be on the road in a couple of months in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.