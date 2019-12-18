Commission still questions downtown parking plan

Still no progress when it comes to a paid parking program for downtown Augusta.

Mayor Hardie Davis pushing commissioners this a to approve a plan tp make you pay from 8AM to 8PM Monday through Saturday.

A private company would run the program but commissioners took no action.

“It’s not ready it’s not right yet I’m not going to vote on a what if or a maybe I’m not going to do it it’s not fair to the citizens,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners saying they’ll take up the issue again next month.