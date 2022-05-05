Augusta, Ga (WJBF) You can feel it in the air, summer fast approaching here at popular Diamond Lakes, but visitors are going to have to get used to using those things, not for a couple of days or even a couple of weeks but it looks like a couple of months.

Tamyrik Fields is a long-time visitor to Diamond Lakes, but now he sees all the satellites.

“Porta-Potties when it’s summertime, especially if it has not been changed, lots of fumes coming out that you probably don’t want to smell I don’t know how I feel about that,” said Fields.

They are growing like mushrooms after a rain, porta-lets popping up all over Diamond Lakes

The reason, the bathrooms in the two scoring towers are now shut down for maintenance.

“The temporary fix is all these Porta-lets you now see out here now 31 in number to try and accommodate the huge vast number of individuals we have coming out here,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

There is also a long-term solution, commissioners approving $500,000 thousand dollars in rescue act funds to repair the bathrooms in the towers work that is expected to take 60 to 90 days.

“These 500 thousand dollars is going to address the drainage, and overflow issues that we were having that was causing the bathrooms to be over flooded,” said Mason.

“Diamond Lakes draws a lot of visitors, but for the next several weeks the facilities will not be gems

“It’s pretty popular for sure.” said Fields

“And we are now looking at a summer of porta-lets.”



“Exactly how does that work,” said Fields with a laugh

The contractor is supposed to get to work on the 16th of this month, city officials say they are going to try speed up the process however staffing, and supply chairs are still issues.

in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.