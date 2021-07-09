Commission prioritizes funds to be use by members in their districts

August. Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners are setting priorities for the next Budget and it’s raising Questions about city spending.

After a work session in may city leaders approved a series of areas they want to focus on, including infrastructure , quality of life, and public safety.

However they also approved allocating tax dollars to each commissioner to spend in their district, something that hasn’t been done before.

“I think when you start dealing out discretionary funds I just really don’t see good things happening with that and I personally would turn it down if it was offered how much per commissioner if that was discussed I heard the figure out as a million for each commissioner,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Other priorities include setting city employee’s minimum wage at $30,OOO dollars a year, and hiring a Chief Financial Officer