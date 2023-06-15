After months of trying Augusta commissioners deciding it’s finally time to take the steps to hire a permanent city administrator.

“I’m excited about that, this body took action today to start a search to find a permanent administrator I think it’s important,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

City leaders holding a work session to nail down the job description.

The general agreement, three to five years’ experience as a city administrator or manager or other related fields

Interim Takiyah Douse has served 16 months, so does she qualify, even after a work session it depends on who you ask.

“Absolutely according to the job description, it does not disqualify her as a matter of fact it makes her inclusive of being able to apply,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

“A city manager and or city administrator with the three to five years’ experience from my standpoint how I viewed it and that’s the way I want to keep it,’ said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“You know I don’t know as a body that’s something we’re going to discuss on Tuesday at the commission meeting to see if we can provide more clarity regarding that it says three to five years city administrator or city manager,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

City leaders say what will not be in the job description is changing to a city manager with the power to hire and fire department heads.

“Right now, the hiring and firing is with the commission and that’s where it needs to stay,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The work session was to get the city ready to search for a permanent administrator, but more work will be needed.

“I’m sure on Tuesday we’ll come up with a clearer definition so we can proceed with the search,” said Mayor Johnson.

