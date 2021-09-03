Commission not governor will appoint Sias replacement

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners will be be the ones deciding who will be the next representative for District 4.

The suspension of Sammie Sias left an opening and according to state law its up to the governor to fill the position.

But the governor’s office has notified the city that the authority lies with the commission and the governor does not object.

The appointment of a replacement could come as early as next week.

“The governors decision is a good one for our community was a good decision for our community

I’m sure will be able to make a good final decision next Tuesday,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

What is unclear tonight is whether there will be a special election after the seat is filled.

There is enough time left on Sias term to require an election but since he was suspended and did not resign he is technically still a member of the commission.