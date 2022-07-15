Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Changes to the commission meeting schedule are going before Augusta commissioners.

City leaders are set to debate starting their meetings three hours later next week.

Commissioner Sean Frantom is pushing the idea. saying nearby governments do this, and it will increase public participation.

Some commissioners are partial to the current times.

“If anybody goes to any of the surrounding areas meetings they will see that those attendance at those evening times are sparse at best other major cities have the same type of set up that we do it seems to work I’m not in support of it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commission meetings have been held at their current time for the past nine years