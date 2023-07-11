Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – It could be a new addition here on Augusta’s riverfront, the new home for the Rowing Club.

“I think so because of a couple of aspects it kind of makes them whole where it’s not a temporary solution it’s a long-term solution,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The boathouse has been the home for the Rowing club for almost 30 years but Commissioners have voted to tear it down due to mold and maintenance issues.

So now city leaders looking at a proposal to provide the club with a new building.

“I don’t want the rowing club to leave Augusta I think we can work together to get something taken care of,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

City officials estimating the cost of taking care of the club in the five to six hundred-thousand-dollar range.

Yeah, we want to help them out but for that cost right now no, that’s just me I’ll do anything we can to help Augusta Rowing Club, but we need to look at this further,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“At the end of the day the rowing club needs a home that’s one thing of course the events they put on adds to the economy here in Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson

Voters did approve almost six hundred thousand dollars in sales tax money for the boathouse, so that could be an option.

“Hopefully we can allocate the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) dollars that we did have for the boathouse we can use this for them since they were part of the boathouse,” said Frantom.

The Administrative Services committee made no recommendation, leaving it to the full commission to grab the oars and make the decision.