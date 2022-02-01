Commission increases travel budget by $30K

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners get down to business with their travel budget.

Approving a 30 thousand dollar increase to cover the costs of sending members to an additional national conference

“There’s another large conference out there that we can go to that we can learn where we can mingle with people l so I wanted that option,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

But Commissioner John Clarke wasn’t for that option, saying the budget already includes three out-of-town conferences.

“I think that we have that was set with two state and one national I don’t think we need the other $3000,” said Clarke.

But supporters pointing out the national conferences are not commission vacations.

“When we’re going on these trips it’s not for play it’s not to go to the beach it’s not to go to casinos we’re actually going to work,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners Clarke and McKnight offered a substitute motion to deny the increase even though McKnight supported the increase last week in committee.

“A lot changes in a week, that’s because when I talked to my constituents, I figured out that’s not something they’re happy about and if they’re not happy I’m not happy,” said Commissioner McKnight.

The change of heart made Mayor Pro-Tem Williams unhappy but the motion to increase the travel budget passed 7 to 3, with McKnight, Clarke and Dennis Williams against.

“You have some commissioners who don’t travel, you have some that do travel so there will be some money left over we won’t use it all,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Williams.

But the travel money is there now, needed or not in August George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Because the 30 thousand dollars is not a part of the 2022 budget, commissioners will take money out of the contingency account to cover the cost.