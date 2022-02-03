Commission faces decisions on severance, interim with Donald resignation

Augusta, Georgia (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners expressing shock and surprise at Administrator’s resignation announcement effective February 25th, but commissioners are looking at the contract saying not so fast.

In October 2020, Odie Donald signed a three-year contract with the city. Now he’s announced his resignation in about three weeks, but that’s not his contract.

“The contract clearly states in section 7 under resignations that it would be at a minimum 45-day notification to the commission,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The commission could waive the 45-day requirement, something Mason doesn’t want to happen.

“I do want him to stay past that and hopefully 60 to 90 days,” says Commissioner Mason.

Donald’s decision leaves commissioners with a decision, who to name interim during the search for a fulltime replacement.

Donald has brought in two deputies, but they were his hires. So, will commissioners support giving one of them the job?

“No, no, no,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you either one of the deputy’s names, it would be hard for me to support that,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Donald’s contract calls for a year’s severance pay for being fired, but what about a voluntary resignation?

“There are no compensatory awards coming his way, that’s a good thing for Augusta to know,” said Commissioner Mason.

“So, no money for leaving?”

“No monies, no buyouts, no balloon payments, nothing will happen under this particular contract,” said Commissioner Mason.

Commissioners will have some decisions to make at their next legal meeting: whether to let Donald out of his contract early and whether which deputy if either should be named as interim.