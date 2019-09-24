Commission doesn’t want another river draw down

Augusta leaders are not getting behind the idea of another River draw down.

Commissioner Sammie Sias, proposing the city request the Corps of Engineers to do another draw down of the River to demonstrate the effects of one of the plans being considered for Lock and Dam

In February the corps conducted a highly criticized draw down that cause damage to docks and shoreline and commissioners saying they don’t want to go through that again.

“We as a commission and as a city said that we want to see our river maintained at 114 point five to me it baffles me why one of our commissioners would ever want to request lowering the river from what we wanted to stay at, said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The Commission Engineering Committee took no action on the draw down request.