Commission doesn’t hold administrator to 45 days notice

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) City Administrator Odie Donald preparing to step away from the job he’s held for the last 14 months, and commissioners not going to stand in the way.

“I’ve never been one to try and impede people if they think the next opportunity is the best opportunity for them, so be it,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Last week Donald announced his resignation effective February 25th, but his contract states he must give 45 days’ notice before leaving, with big issues facing the city some commissioners wanting Donald to live up to the deal he signed.

“My job is to look out for the constituents of this community so the best-case scenario for this government is for him to honor his contract to make sure we have as seamless a transition as we possibly can,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

But any transition will be without Donald, commissioner voting to accept his resignation effective February 25th.

“You know once you turn in your resignation mentally your already gone,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“When someone is ready to go and he’s wanted in Atlanta I think that you understand you let him go, he was good to the city we wish he wouldn’t have left us but at the end of the day it was time for him go,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Severance pay?”

“No severance pay, no, anything,” said Frantom.

Though there will soon be a vacancy in the administrator’s office there was no discussion on naming an interim.

in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Donald’s salary is 240-thousand dollars a year, the highest for any administrator in the city’s history.

He’s leaving to become chief of staff for Atlanta’s new Mayor.