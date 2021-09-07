Commission delays action on confederate recommendations

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) It’s the direction some city leaders are ready to go, acting on the recommendation from Mayor’s Task Force and relocating the Confederate Memorial off Broad Street.

“I think that It’s time you know 10 thousand people signed a petition and we should listen to their concerns that’s what they want we should listen to it and make it happen,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But other commissioners were not ready to make any of the recommendations from the task force happen.

“We’ve got too many other issues that we need to be addressing as I stated before and this is not the time, we got the pandemic we got other things going on,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The monument has stood for more than 140 years, but commissioners say next year Broad Street will go under a major renovation, so the vote was made to hold off until June of next year.

“You know we’re getting ready to do some work on Broad Street so I think it would probably be around that time to coincide with that,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The delay was not supported by task force members.

“Surprised and disappointed we put a lot of work into it I thought it was a good and complete report,” said Dr Mallory Millender.

Commissioners did not say no to acting on the recommendations but clearly said not yet, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The Task force also recommended renaming Jeff Davis, and Gordon Highways, and the Calhoun Expressway, and recommended the relocation of another Confederate monument on Greene Street.