Commission debates reviewing drug testing policy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One Augusta Commissioner wants a review of Augusta’s zero tolerance drug policy.

Last week, commissioners voted to greatly reduce the fines for getting arrested for small amounts of marijuana.

Now Commissioner Bobby Williams wants city lawyers to review Augusta’s substance abuse policy, that says employees will be fired for testing positive for pot.

“In light of what we did a couple of weeks ago, I think we should look at our policies here with the city of Augusta. We have a zero tolerance policy. First time some one is caught with some type of substances, he’s just done away with. So I just want us to take a look at it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

A commission committee did not approve asking for the review. So now the issue will go to the full commission wihtout a recommendation.