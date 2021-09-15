Commission considers retaking control of community centers

Augusta. Ga (WJBF)Who should be in charge at some Augusta community centers is being debate by commissioners.

The city has agreements with neighborhood groups to operate three Augusta community centers.

One of these is Jamestown.

Jamestown is where commissioner Sammie Sias was accused of taking sales tax dollars designed to pay for renovations.

Commissioner Alvin Mason has replaced Sias and says these agreements need to be revisited.

“What I want to begin to do is be more transparent and be more accountable to the citizens of Augusta Richmond County so I want to have a discussion on brining back the facilities into the Parks and Recreation Department,” said Mason.

The Administrator will make a report next week on whether the city should resume control of the community centers.