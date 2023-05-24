EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again for high school seniors. Commencement ceremonies in Richmond and Columbia County begin Wednesday.

It’s 13 long years for parents and students to get to this day, when they finally walk that stage in front of friends and family and get their high school diploma.

Starting today, ceremonies will be held for Columbia County at Evans Towne Center Park. Richmond County’s will be held at the James Brown Arena.

Columbia County Superintendent, Dr. Steven Flynt thinks they have a lot to be proud of this year.

“We’ve had, not only many, many local awards for all of our schools- for academics, athletics, fine arts, but we’ve had state and national titles as well. So, we’ve got a lot of great things going on in addition to just the high level of learning and engagement of all of our students.”

And though the school year has barely ended, the school board is already looking ahead to next year.

“We are moving into our second year of the five year strategic plan. So, we’re looking forward to the second phase of that. We’re going to be focused on the engagement of our students next year. And so, we seek to engage, enrich and inspire all of our students. And engagement is going to be a big focus for next year,” explained Dr. Flynt.

Columbia County Commencements

Wednesday, May 24 Harlem High School 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 Grovetown High School 9:30 a.m.

Lakeside High School 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 Evans High School 9:30 a.m.

Greenbrier High School 6:30 p.m.

Richmond County Commencements

Wednesday, May 24 Butler High School 3 p.m.

Cross Creek High School 6 p.m.