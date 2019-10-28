Comedian Dave Chappelle honored with Mark Twain Prize

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Some of the entertainment world’s biggest stars turned up to see Dave Chappelle get the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

The award is the largest accolade in comedy and honors those who have made an impact on American society.

Kennedy Center President, Deborah F. Rutter issued a statement saying Chappelle “has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective.”

Chappelle, who was born in Washington, DC, achieved stardom through his series “Chappelle’s Show” and his standup.

While accepting the award, Chappelle credited comedy for saving his life.

Previous honorees include Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Lily Tomlin and Whoopi Goldberg.

The ceremony was recorded Sunday night.

It’s scheduled to air on PBS in January.