Combating crime: Lt. Gov. announces plans to give tax credits to Georgians who donate to police departments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recently announced his intention to work with the General Assembly to create a $250 million state tax credit directly targeted at lowering crime statewide.

Partnering with key Senate members, the Law Enforcement Strategic Support “LESS Crime” Act will be the cornerstone of Duncan’s 2022 legislative agenda.

Specifically, the LESS Crime Act allows citizens and corporations to write a check directly to their local law enforcement agency they can receive a 100% dollar-for-dollar state tax credit. The credit will be capped at $5,000 per individual, $10,000 per married couple or 75% of a corporation’s tax liability.

Law enforcement agencies will be required to allocate those dollars to pay officers more, hire additional officers, and increase officer training.

“Rising crime is affecting individuals, businesses, and Georgia families, and combating this problem will not be accomplished by one solution alone,” explained Duncan. “My goal is to bolster law enforcement agencies across our state by giving each community the tools necessary to prevent and stop crime. Big problems call for big solutions and I look forward to building a bipartisan coalition in the Senate and House to make the LESS Crime Act a reality.”

The program is modeled after the Rural Hospital Tax Credit that enabled donors to rural hospitals to be eligible for tax credits.

Officials say the credit empowers communities to be directly involved in the solution.