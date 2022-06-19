COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved people in America learned they had been emancipated. Earlier this week Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared the week as Juneteenth Jubilee and Unity Week. The Columbus community has spent the entire week honoring Juneteenth in the lead-up to the June 19th holiday.

Columbus’ Juneteenth Jubilee Committee centered the week on this year’s theme: “From the Diaspora to our Destiny.” The goal is to honor African-American influence on culture through a celebration of arts, music, fashion, and food. The Committee is composed of nearly 30 different community leaders and organizations.

Leaders like Co-Chair and councilwoman Toyia Tucker, who says this week long celebration has a lasting impact on the Columbus Community.

“I always wanted to include the entire community because it’s a cultural experience and it’s something when you learn the history and the appreciation that you gain by learning others history.” Toyia Tucker – Committee Chairman and District 4 Columbus City Councilwoman

Saturdays Juneteenth Jubilee Family Day at the Columbus Civic Center allowed for families to gather with live music all day long, bounce houses, cornhole, and basketball competitions.

The Juneteenth celebration also highlighted the Black Owned vendors and small businesses in the Columbus Community.

“So they really brought out the crowds, the promotion and helping out black owned businesses just like me. I believe everybody I’ve seen out today were black owned businesses. So we’re basically able to build like a nice small little team within ourselves. We’re able to network with each other and that we were able to support each other’s business. So they helped us out a lot to be able to come out and celebrate such a great holiday. Thank goodness they made it into a federal holiday as well. So this is really nice to see and very refreshing.” Brittany Brown – Owner of The Slime Laboratory

Juneteenth events in Columbus continue until June 25th.