Columbus business owner gunned down in deadly robbery, city leaders react to 65th homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus marked its 65th homicide Monday morning as a robbery turned fatal. The incident happened right outside of the entrance to Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Road — right next to the Columbus Police Department’s East Precinct.

45-year-old Amit Kumar Patel was the victim of this deadly robbery. He was the owner of the Chevron Gas Station on Buena Vista Road, just about a mile from the scene of the crime. He was gunned down in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m.

Columbus Police responded to the scene and found Patel suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on scene but were unable to resuscitate him. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Patel dead just after 10 a.m. The shooter took the deposit Patel had on him.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan knew the victim and his family personally — and says Columbus has lost a hardworking upstanding citizen.

“You know it really hurts to know that an innocent man was gunned down in broad daylight. Just trying to do his job. Depositing money from his business and going to work just like all the rest of us try to do.” Buddy Bryan, Muscogee County Coroner

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says law enforcement is working quickly to get the offender behind bars.

“Our police department, our sheriff’s department, every law enforcement official in our community is absolutely committed to make a very quick arrest and make an example out of this. Put them away for the rest of their lives if we can.” Mayor Skip Henderson

So far in 2021, city of Columbus has recorded 21 more homicides than the entirety of 2020.

The homicide unit has assumed the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police:

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).