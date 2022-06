COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriffs Office is on the scene of a gas leak.

At this time, the intersection of Columbia Road and Tudor Branch is shut down.

Dispatch tell NewsChannel 6 that a single vehicle hit a gas line causing the leak around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

Three homes have been evacuated just as a precaution.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported.