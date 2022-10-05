COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle driving over 130 MPH.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Logan Grant McKee, 18, was one of the three motorcyclists who were speeding on Washington Road near Eubank Drive in Appling.

Deputies say one of the motorists pulled over immediately on Washington Road at Eubank Drive while the other one stopped at the intersection of Washington Road and Keg Creek Drive.

Authorities say McKee passed several vehicles in a no passing zone at extremely high rates of sped without using any turn signals, and then after passing another officer, who turned on his emergency equipment, McKee slowed down and pulled into the drive of a house on the 6000 block of Washington Road in Pine Knoll Farms.

According to the CCSO, McKee was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center, and he has been charged with Felony Fleeing and Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits, Reckless Driving, Passing in a No Passing Zone, and Failure to Signal when Turning or Changing Lanes.