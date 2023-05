GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is hospitalized after his daughter allegedly shot him after an argument.

Officials say the woman shot her father twice during an argument and then drove herself to the police department to turn herself in.

The man has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No names have been released.

According to Columbia County Dispatch, the initial emergency call came in to 911 at 1:34 p.m.

