Volunteers to help Grovetown residents complete 2020 Census

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – If you live in Grovetown and have yet to complete the 2020 Census, you can get some help, this week.

Volunteers with the Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition Total Count Team and the Columbia County Complete Count Committee will be on hand to help citizens fill out their questionnaire so they can be counted.

Volunteers will be set up at City Hall, located at 103 Old Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown and Liberty Park Community Center at 1040 Newmantown Road in Grovetown from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday August 19 and Friday August 21.

As of now, Grovetown has a Census response rate of 62.3%. Georgia’s current response rate is 59.4 %.

