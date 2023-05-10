Update, May 11, 2023 – Columbia County Deputies directing traffic at Columbia and Washington Roads Thursday morning.

It comes after a high speed chase.

Wednesday afternoon police say the suspect drove off from the scene at Kroger in a Kia Optima, then hit a Nissan Sentra at the intersection and split a utility pole in half.

The Georgia Power outage map shows power is back on in that area.

The suspect was last listed in critical condition.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews in Columbia County responding to the scene of a crash following a chase with deputies.

According to the Columbia County dispatch, the incident happened just off of Columbia Road.

Dispatch says that first responders are on the scene of a vehicle on fire after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a power pole.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia County Fire Department, the fire is out, but lines are down in the area.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was involved in a high speed pursuit.

Deputies were called to the Kroger on Columbia Road in reference to a shoplifting. The suspect reportedly fled in a silver Kia Optima from deputies after being spotted.

Investigators say the suspect struck another vehicle before continuing to flee.

The suspect’s vehicle then left the roadway, and struck a concrete power pole, splitting it in half. It then caught fire shortly after. The suspect was reportedly partially ejected through the windshield.

The suspect was transported to AU in critical condition.

According to a spokesperson for Columbia County, one lane is open in each direction along Washington Road at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road.

Count on WJBF News Channel 6 to bring you more information as it comes in to our newsroom.