EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – There are plans for a proposed hotel to be built behind the Performing Arts Center in Evans, adjacent from the new Evans Society Center and apartment buildings along Ronald Reagan Dr.

A project summary and a feasibility study are both finished. Now, all that’s needed in county commission approval.

“We’ve been able to come up with a very feasible project that will help out the entire Evans Towne Center, and the project comes with a Michelin star-level-type restaurant for fine dining, a rooftop bar, and many other amenities,” said Dr. John Bojescul, a developer.

Evans has seen more than a 30% increase in its population since 2010.

Bojescul thinks this $31 million project will help accommodate some of that growth.

“If the project goes forward, obviously we’d become a destination and not just an overnight stay type-place here in Evans,” he said. “We have the performing arts theater that would probably bring them more business, we have continued businesses that came along with a brand name such as Hilton, and all those things together will form a better destination for the downtown part of Evans.”

Columbia County residents we spoke to are on board.

“I think it will be a good thing because there are people that need jobs and it’ll help grow the community,” said Johny Lowe. “As you know this area is growing pretty fast, and it’s not gonna hurt having a hotel there.”

But, there are some concerns with parking and traffic.

“We’ve lived here for about over thirty years and it’s definitely increased a lot. And what used to take a few minutes to get from point A to point B, takes a much longer time and that’s one of my concerns,” said Suzanne Stapleton.

The developers have a meeting with Columbia County leaders on Monday morning, and told us they should have a final answer by the end of next week.