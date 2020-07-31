Underground gas leak at Mullins Crossing leads to evacuation of Chick-fil-A

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are directing traffic at Washington Road and Owens Road due to an underground gas leak that lead to the evacuation of the Chick-fil-A at Mullins Crossing.

According to a county spokesperson, customers and staff at Chick-fil-A were evacuated solely as a precaution and that inspectors have checked the inside of the restaurant and found no trace of escaped gas.

The gas leak is expected to close the entrance at Mullins Crossing for several hours, at the very least. The side entrances to Mullins Crossing remain open, and a county spokesperson says that no other businesses have been closed at this time and that the leak itself has been turned over to Atlanta Gas Light.

