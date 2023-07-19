COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Broadway in Columbia County and Premier Networx bring Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical on October 29 and A Magical Cirque Christmas on November 20 to Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale for both shows Tuesday, July 25 at 10am at www.thecenterofcc.com and the Queensborough Box Office at CCPAC.

To sign up for the CCPAC newsletter and receive presale information for these and upcoming events, visit Newsletter Signup Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale, How the Grinch Stole Christmas on October 29, as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Embrace the holiday spirit with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and aweinspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music.

Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS on November 20.