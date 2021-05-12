Ticket changes for Columbia County graduation ceremonies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School Board has announced a change regarding tickets for upcoming graduation ceremonies.

This year’s graduates will receive 6 tickets each, but now each ticket will allow entry of two guests.

This means each graduate can invite up to 12 people to attend ceremonies.

Each guest must have a ticket to attend, and social distancing between groups will be enforced. Face masks are encouraged.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

After each ceremony, students will pick up their diplomas at their respective high schools.

The schedule for graduations is as follows:

SCHOOLLOCATIONDATETIME
Harlem HighEvans Towne Center ParkFriday, May 214:30 p.m
Evans HighEvans Towne Center ParkFriday, May 217:30 p.m.
Greenbrier HighEvans Towne Center ParkSaturday, May 221 p.m.
Grovetown HighEvans Towne Center ParkSaturday, May 224:30 p.m.
Lakeside HighEvans Towne Center ParkSaturday, May 227:30 p.m.

