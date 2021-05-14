Thunder Over Evans returns after 2020 hiatus

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A big, local celebration of our service members is returning this weekend.

After a year hiatus, Thunder Over Evans is back!

The free event is at Evans Towne Center Park on Saturday.

It’s to honor all veterans as well as men and women currently serving in the armed forces.

Thunder Over Evans this year is a little bit toned down due to the pandemic but there are still plenty of fun things to see and do.

“Special part about Thunder Over Evans, this isn’t something the military is putting on. This is isn’t something that the government is putting on. This a group of local businessmen who totally believe in the service, the sacrifice of military and they wanted to celebrate that so they’re tying in to conjunction with armed forces day,” says organizer Don Clark.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.