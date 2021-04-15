Thief disguised as Walmart employee strikes again: Sheriff’s Office asks for your help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Investigators say a thief disguised as a Walmart employee has robbed the Evans Walmart a fourth time, this time revealing a distinct tattoo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect.

Investigators asking for help identifying this man

In February, he stole $3,000 worth of Apple Airpods. In March he struck twice, stealing a combined $5,200 of electronics merchandise on March 17 and 19.

He hit the same Walmart again on April 7, stealing 19 iPhones.

“He knows where he’s going. He knows what he’s after, and he’s very quick,” property crimes investigator with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Ken Waller said. “He doesn’t spend a lot of time standing around or waiting. The first time he arrived at the store was the longest time he’s been in the store. He was in there 11 minutes that day.”

The thief goes unnoticed, wearing a Walmart employee vest and carrying a key specific to the Evans Walmart electronics cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office does not believe he is a former employee.

Walmart security footage, April 7, 2021

“The idea that he’s wearing this Walmart employee vest makes him pretty much camouflaged to the other Walmart employees,” Deputy Waller said. “Nobody seems to challenge him and go, ‘I don’t recognize you, how long have you been working here?'”

But during his most recent robbery, he wore a short sleeved shirt, revealing a distinct tattoo on his forearm.

“You can see on his left forearm, right below his elbow, he has a blue star tattoo, sort of like the Dallas Cowboys star,” Deputy Waller said. “It’s fairly prominent and easy to notice.”

He has another tattoo above the star, but Deputy Waller says it’s hard to make out.

The getaway car was also seen on Walmart security footage.

“The car is fairly unique. It’s a white two door coup. It has black racing stripes,” Deputy Waller said.

Suspect entered this car with stolen merchandise

In the state of Georgia, shoplifting over $1,500 worth of merchandise is a felony.

“He’s clearly facing four felony shoplifting charges. The penalty gets excessively greater with each offense, but that wouldn’t be for me to determine, that would be for a judge,” Deputy Waller says.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 that if you see the thief in action, do not confront him, but call them instead. They are asking the public to contact them if you think you know how the suspect is. You can remain anonymous.