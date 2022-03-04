COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – Columbia County traffic officials want to inform the driving public of a temporary lane closure with lane shift on William Few Parkway.

Officials is working in cooperation with Reeves Construction, and they say the lane closure will be for paving operations on William Few Parkway at the intersection of Knob Hill Farm Road.

The lane closure will be Wednesday, March 9th from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays, but if possible, please seek an alternate route.