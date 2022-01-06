Temporary lane closure on William Few Parkway

Columbia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Drivers who frequent William Few Parkway can expect delays due to a temporary lane closure with a lane shift.

The lane closure will be for utility work in the eastbound lane from the intersection of Lewiston Road.

The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Thursday, January 6th and continuing until Tuesday, January 11th.

Officials advise that drivers please seek an alternate route if possible; however, if you cannot, these are the steps that you should follow whenever you are approaching a work zone:

-Slow down

-Allow extra distance between vehicles

-Watch for advanced warning signs

-Obey road crew flaggers

-Expect the unexpected.

-Again if possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories