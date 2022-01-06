Temporary lane closure on William Few Parkway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Drivers who frequent William Few Parkway can expect delays due to a temporary lane closure with a lane shift.

The lane closure will be for utility work in the eastbound lane from the intersection of Lewiston Road.

The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Thursday, January 6th and continuing until Tuesday, January 11th.

Officials advise that drivers please seek an alternate route if possible; however, if you cannot, these are the steps that you should follow whenever you are approaching a work zone:

-Slow down

-Allow extra distance between vehicles

-Watch for advanced warning signs

-Obey road crew flaggers

-Expect the unexpected.

-Again if possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.