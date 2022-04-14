COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Drivers be aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure with a lane shift happening in Columbia County.

According to traffic controllers, the lane closure will be the right, northbound lane of Lewiston Road from the Westbound I-20 off ramp to Sugarcreek Drive.

Officials say the lane closure will be from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Monday, April 18th until Friday, April 22th.

Drivers are to expect delays, but traffic controllers are asking for drivers to please seek an alternate route if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in cooperation with E.R. SNELL.