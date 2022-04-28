COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure at the intersection of Blackstone Camp Road at Furys Ferry Road.

The lane closure is due to road construction.

This will take place Monday, May 2nd and Tuesday, May 3rd starting from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Drivers should expect delays.

Traffic controllers are asking drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road in cooperation with E.R. Snell.