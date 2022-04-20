COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be another road temporary lane closure in Columbia County.

According to traffic controllers, the temporary lane closure will take place on Jones Landing Court at Evans to Locks Road.

Officials say the temporary lane closure is due to utility installation.

The lane closure will be from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. on Monday, April 25th.

Drivers are to expect delays, and drivers are asked to please seek an alternate route if possible.

This utility installation is in cooperation with Site Prep.