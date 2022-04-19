COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway.

According to traffic controllers, the temporary lane closures are due to paving.

The closures will be from Lewiston Road to Columbia Road.

According to the release, the lane closures will begin Sunday, April 24th until Saturday, May 15th from 7 P.M. to 7 A.M.

Drivers are to expect delays and are asked to please seek an alternative route if possible.

This project is in cooperation with Reeves Construction.